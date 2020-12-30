2020 recap: Looking back at some of the major moments of the year

    Sneakers and a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the number 8 worn by NBA star Kobe Bryant hang at a memorial for Bryant in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2020, a week after he was killed in a helicopter crash. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
NEW YORK — As we close out the year, PIX11 takes a look back at some of the major moments of the unforgettable year that was 2020.

January:

Sneakers and a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the number 8 worn by NBA star Kobe Bryant hang at a memorial for Bryant in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2020, a week after he was killed in a helicopter crash. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Australian fires
In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, fire burns in the grass near Bumbalong, south of the Australian capital, Canberra. Fifty years after the first Earth Day helped spur activism over air and water pollution and disappearing plants and animals, significant improvements are undeniable but monumental challenges remain. Minority communities suffer disproportionately from ongoing contamination. Deforestation, habitat loss and overfishing have wreaked havoc on global biodiversity. And the existential threat of climate change looms large. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

February:

The cast and crew of “Parasite” accept the award for best picture at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. February’s Oscars provided the usual spectacle of celebrities striking red-carpet poses and exchanging air kisses en route to a packed theater. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, a staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance from the Life Care Center nursing facility, which was the nation’s first lethal outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, in Kirkland, Wash. The COVID-19 pandemic was Washington state’s top story for 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

March:

In this March 25, 2020, file photo, patients wear personal protective equipment while maintaining social distancing as they wait in line for a COVID-19 test at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

April:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears at a news conference about the coronavirus at the White House in Washington on April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

May:

Yasmine Protho, 18, wears a photo of herself and “Class of 2020” on her protective mask amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak as she graduates with only nine other classmates and limited family attending at Chattahoochee County High School in Cusseta, Ga., on May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line San Francisco’s Dolores Park, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down as he walks past a burning building in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

June:

In this June 4, 2020 file photo, New York City Police Department officers stand in formation after arresting multiple protesters marching after curfew on Fifth Avenue, in New York, following the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. The New York Police Department was caught off guard by the size and scope of the spring protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and resorted to disorder control tactics that stoked tensions and stifled free speech rights, the city’s inspector general said in a report released Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

July:

A waiter wears a protective face mask and gloves while working at the il bolognese restaurant along Ocean Drive during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Restaurants throughout Miami-Dade County are open only for outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

August:

Bill Nichols, 84, works to save the home he has lived in for 77 years as a wildfire tears through Vacaville, Calif., on Aug. 19, 2020. Dozens of wildfires were sparked by lightning strikes during a statewide heat wave. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

September:

In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, people gather in Jefferson Square awaiting word on charges against police officers in Louisville, Ky. Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Taylor’s fatal shooting by police was made public on Friday, Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

October:

President Donald Trump arrives back at the White House aboard Marine One, Monday evening, Oct. 5, 2020 in Washington, after being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The president’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, told reporters on Monday afternoon that Trump is not out of the woods yet, but that there is no care at the hospital that the president cannot get at the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

November:

Voters mark their ballots at First Presbyterian Church in Stamford, Conn., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
President-elect Joe Biden, right, on stage with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

December:

Workers with Gerosa Master Riggers position the 2010 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in on its stand in New York’s Rockefeller Plaza, Friday, Nov. 12, 2010. The 74-foot Norway Spruce was cut from the yard of New York City firefighter Peter Acton in Mahopac, N.Y. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

