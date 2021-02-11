Longtime WNBC reporter Katherine Creag dies

NEW YORK — Longtime WNBC reporter Katherine Creag died on Wednesday night.

The 47-year-old woman’s death was sudden and she didn’t suffer from any known illness.

Creag was a reporter with WNBC since 2011.The award-winning journalist also spent five years at FOX5. She’s remembered for her love of journalism, her caring nature and her infectious laugh.

Creag, a native of the Philippines, graduated from NYU. She leaves behind a husband and three children.

Her death was mourned by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Katherine Creag was dedicated to connecting with New Yorkers and sharing their stories,” he tweeted. “She worked tirelessly for our city.”

PIX11’s James Ford said Creag “stood out because of her heart.”

“No matter what she was doing, she showed she cared,” he said in an Instagram post. “And as my friend, she always—always—spread joy. What a loss.”

PIX11’s Monica Morales said her heart was broken by the news.

“@katcreag4NY you were an amazing human and an incredible mom,” Morales tweeted. “That’s all we would talk about is our children. That and sleep. You made the world a better place my friend. There are no words.”