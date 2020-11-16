Woman steals LEGO gift meant for 6-year-old boy from Long Island porch: police

Police are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video stealing a package meant to be a gift for a young boy on Long Island last month.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y.— Police are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video stealing a package meant to be a gift for a young boy on Long Island last month.

It happened outside a residence along Locust Drive in Mastic Beach on Oct. 21

A woman took a package that contained a LEGO set that was intended as a birthday present for a 6-year-old child, according to police.

She fled in a white or silver-colored Honda Pilot, police said.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.