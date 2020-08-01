Woman charged with DWI after hitting 93-year-old, 86-year-old on LI: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — A Long Island woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting two pedestrians in Massapequa, police said Saturday.

Joanne Dooher, 50, was driving a 2019 Hyundai near Merrick Road and East Shore Drive when she struck a 93-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman while they crossed Merrick Road around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The man was in stable condition and the woman suffered a broken pelvis, police said.

Dooher stayed at the scene and officers determined she was intoxicated, police said.

She was arrested and charged with two counts each of vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

