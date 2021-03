LAKEVIEW, L.I. — Police say a 31-year-old man fatally shot a 91-year-old woman and then killed himself Friday on Long Island.

Nassau County police said the homicide-suicide happened around 1:40 p.m. as officers were responding to a Lakeview home for a 911 call about a disturbance involving a gun.

Arriving officers heard two gunshots coming from the home, police said. Inside, they found the man and woman dead.