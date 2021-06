OCEANSIDE, NY — An 81-year-old woman was fatally struck by a school bus in Oceanside on Wednesday morning, Nassau County police officials said.

She was hit as she attempted to cross Nassau Road near Weidner Avenue around 8 a.m., police said. The woman, who police have not yet identified, was rushed to a hospital with a traumatic head injury. She was pronounced deceased just before 8:30 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

The school bus driver remained at the scene.