Winter storm impacts Long Island, New Jersey vaccine sites

ALBANY, N.Y. — A winter storm that could bring as many as 5 to 8 inches of snow to the tri-state area means more COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Long Island and New Jersey will be postponed on Sunday, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy said.

Appointments at state-run vaccine sites on Long Island at Stony Brook and Jones Beach scheduled for Sunday were postponed due to the winter weather. They will be rescheduled over the following seven days. Those with appointments scheduled for Sunday will receive email or text message alerts to reschedule.

“A strong winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds, and potentially hazardous conditions that could impact travel and cause power outages across Long Island, and as a result we’re postponing appointments at the Stony Brook and Jones Beach state-run vaccination sites in the interest of residents’ safety,” Cuomo said. “If you have an appointment, you will not lose your spot, and we ask everyone who did have an appointment for tomorrow to not show up to these sites today and to remain patient.”

Mass vaccination sites at the Westchester County Center, Yankee Stadium, Javits Center and Aqueduct Racetrack will continue operating as scheduled.

The New York City Health Department said all city-run vaccination sites, including mass vaccination hubs, will be open Sunday despite the storm.

On Friday, Cuomo announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for Saturday at the state-run site in Buffalo were postponed due to winter weather affecting the area, and those appointments remain postponed.

In New Jersey, three of the state’s megasites in Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties suspended operations for Sunday.

The sites in Atlantic, Bergen and Gloucester Counties will remain open.

VACCINE MEGA-SITE UPDATE:



Due to weather forecasts, the following mega-sites will be CLOSED tomorrow:

➡️Burlington County: Appointments will be moved to 2/8, 2/9, and 2/10

➡️Middlesex County: Appointments will be moved to 2/13

➡️Morris County: Appointments will be moved to 2/10 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 6, 2021