Video shows rescue of stranded LI duck hunters: police

HEWLETT HARBOR, L.I. — A group of duck hunters stranded on a marsh off Long Island’s south shore got a police rescue Thursday, authorities in Nassau County said.

One of the men contacted the department’s marine bureau Thursday evening. He said he and two other duck hunters had their boat blown away from the marsh by the wind, leaving them stranded.

NCPD Finest in action while most were sleeping. Duck hunters boat thrown into the marsh. 911 operators directed marine bureau along with help from aviation. Great team work, great department. Support your local police, they will always support you! NCPD cares!!!! pic.twitter.com/g6tdjvsof0 — Commissioner Ryder (@PaddyRyderNCPD) January 29, 2021

Officers were dispatched to the marsh in Hewlett Harbor, using flood lights to find the hunters. The crew got them onto a rescue boat and took them back to shore. Video tweeted out by Nassau County Police Commissioner Paddy Ryder shows some of the rescue efforts.

The boat was rescued by a friend of the hunters and towed back. No one was injured.