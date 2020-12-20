Twin jet experiences main gear collapse during landing at Long Island airport

FARMINGDALE, NY — A plane experienced nose and main gear collapse as it landed at a New York airport on Sunday night, officials said.

The Hawker 800 twin jet landed at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York around 8:35 p.m. after a flight from Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft landed off the runway, and the landing gear on a small aircraft failed to deploy properly, causing the small plane to slide off the runway, authorities said.

There were two people on the plane. They were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, Suffolk County police said.

Officials said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

