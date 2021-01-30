Tri-state area prepares for potential 1st snowstorm of 2021

ELMONT, L.I. — As Long Island, like the rest of the tri-state area, prepares for what could be the first snowstorm of 2021, places like Home Depot in Elmont were bustling with people buying shovels and rock salt on Saturday.

The past few days have been brutally cold and the forecast is calling for a major snowstorm.

“We haven’t had a big one in a long time, so we’re due,” said Mildred Brock, who was shopping for rock salt. “I don’t want to be slipping and sliding in my own yard.”

Nassau County doesn’t want motorists to be slipping and sliding on the roads either. The county has 21,400 tons of salt ready to roll.

County Executive Laura Curran said they’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“We’re expecting blizzard-like conditions with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour,” she said.

While people are preparing for a big storm, the brutal cold is taking its toll. When temperatures struggle to get out of the 20s, the best advice is to say indoors but that’s not an option for everyone.

Jose, working a 10-hour shift at an Elmont car wash, said he was freezing.

The rock salt spread on the pavement was barely keeping up with the icy temps Saturday afternoon.

Hector Nerys, a loyal customer, was grateful for the work the guys do at the car wash.

“I come here three or four times a month. They get my tips, they earn it,” he said.

And despite the cold, union workers needed to stay on schedule building UBS Arena, the new home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

“This morning was brutal. It starts warming up when the sun comes up; it’s rough,” said Bobby Alfani, who had to layer up before work. “We have the Cartwright overalls on, I have sweatpants on under them, two sweat shirts and a jacket.”

The worst of the snowstorm is expected Monday into Tuesday. A spokesperson for PSE&G says they will have extra crews ready to restore power if high winds and heavy snow bring down power lines.