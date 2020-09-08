Teen struck by bullet while inside Long Island home: police

Long Island

HUNTINGTON STATION, L.I. — A teenager was shot while inside a Long Island home after gunfire erupted outside early Tuesday, authorities said.

According to police, the 19-year-old woman was on the first floor of a house on East Ninth Street, off Depot Road in Huntington Station, when she was struck in the leg by a bullet around 12:45 a.m.

Officials said it was one of several gunshots fired from outside the house.

Police said it was unclear whether or not she was the intended target, but that the shots were fired in the direction of the house. It was unclear what sparked the gunfire.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

There were no arrests reported and the investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

