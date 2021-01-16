SUV crashes into police vehicle and house, sparking fire on LI: police

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. — Police on Long Island say a man ran a stop sign before crashing a sport utility vehicle into a police car and a house that caught fire in North Babylon.

It happened before 2 p.m. Friday. Suffolk County police arrested the driver, DaSean Player, and a passenger, Steven Glover, who authorities say spit at a police officer while stating he had COVID-19.

Police say Player crashed a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder into a police vehicle and veered into a house that caught fire.

It was not clear whether the men had attorneys who could comment on the charges.

