SUV crashes into police vehicle and house, sparking fire on LI: police

Long Island

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. — Police on Long Island say a man ran a stop sign before crashing a sport utility vehicle into a police car and a house that caught fire in North Babylon.

It happened before 2 p.m. Friday. Suffolk County police arrested the driver, DaSean Player, and a passenger, Steven Glover, who authorities say spit at a police officer while stating he had COVID-19.

Police say Player crashed a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder into a police vehicle and veered into a house that caught fire.

It was not clear whether the men had attorneys who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

College student doused in face with hazardous substance

Long Island acid attack: Father says it was targeted, daughter can barely eat

Long Island acid attack: Woman doused in face in 'heinous' attack

Shooting at West Hempstead Stop & Shop: 1 dead, 2 wounded; suspect in custody, officials say

Shooting at West Hempstead Stop & Shop: 1 dead, 2 wounded; suspect in custody, officials say

Local community reacts to shooting at West Hempstead Stop & Shop

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss