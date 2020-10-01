Suspected shoplifter killed by 7-Eleven store clerk on Long Island: police

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: A sign hangs outside of a 7-Eleven store on January 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Immigration officials raided nearly 100 7-Eleven stores across the country this morning checking the immigration status of store employees. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MELVILLE, L.I. — A man who was allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island convenience store is dead after an apparent confrontation with a store employee, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. at a 7-Eleven shop located at 24-28 Broadhollow Rd. in Melville.

Initially, the store clerk confronted the suspected shoplifter and chased him out of the store, cops said.

Authorities said a second confrontation occurred, during which the shoplifter was killed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The deceased man’s identity was not released by authorities.

No arrests were reported by police as of Thursday morning.

Detectives from the department’s Homicide Squad were investigating early Thursday, officials said.