Suffolk police add puppy thief to Most Wanted list

Suffolk police are looking for Nicholas Citron in connection with several offenses, including stealing someone’s identity to buy two dogs from a pet store, according to officials.

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — Suffolk County police have added a puppy thief to their Most Wanted list.

Nicholas Citron is accused of opening a new credit card using someone else’s personal information and then using it to buy two dogs from a pet store in Huntington Station on Oct. 28, 2019, police said.

He’s also wanted on a probation violation for an attempted robbery and felony warrants for identity theft and forgery, according to police.

Citron’s last known address was in Babylon, but police believe he’s possibly living in Nassau County or New York City.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.p3tips.com . All calls, text messages and emails are confidential.