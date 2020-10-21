Suffolk doctor and county legislator tried to trade drugs for sex: officials

William Spencer

Dr. William Spencer, center, is accused of trying to trade drugs for sex, Suffolk County officials said.

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Police arrested a well-known doctor and Suffolk County legislator for allegedly trying to trade drugs for sex.

Dr. William Spencer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges, including criminal possession of a narcotic drug with the intent to distribute and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police busted Spencer during a sting operation where he allegedly drove his official Suffolk County vehicle to meet a woman and exchange pills for sex.

The doctor faced a judge at the First District Court in Central Islip and was released on his own recognizance.

