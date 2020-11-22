Suffolk County group home employee allegedly punches autistic woman in the head

DIX HILLS, NY — Police arrested a group home employee accused of punching an autistic woman in the head, the Suffolk County Police Department said Sunday.

The 34-year-old autistic woman had walked away from the group home on Oct. 21, police said. When Ashley Wright, a group home employee, found the woman a short time later on Baldwin’s Path in Dix Hills, she allegedly punched the victim.

The victim did not need medical assistance.

Wright, 32, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

This investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

