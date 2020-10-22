Suffolk County grocery store offering 20% discount to Trump supporters

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OAKDALE, NY — With days to go before the election, an Oakdale grocery store offered a 20 percent discount to supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Fresh Food Supermarket deal, posted to the store’s Facebook page, excludes beer. Shoppers had mixed reactions to the deal, which customers can get by mentioning their support of Trump at the register.

“Disgraceful. I go into this store almost every day but I will never step foot into it again,” one person commented on the ad. “I hope people boycott this place until it goes out of business. I sure will.”

The deal was applauded by some shoppers.

“MY NEW FAVORITE STORE! TAKE MY MONEY,” one person commented.

Store owner José Colón told Newsday he actually voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, but that he voted for Trump in 2016 and planned to vote for Trump again this year.

“We live in a free country,” he told Newsday. “We have freedom of speech to support any candidate.”

