Suffolk County considers raising smoking age to 25

An unidentified man smokes a cigarette in the street outside his office in Paris, France on Jan. 31, 2007.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — The smoking age in one Long Island county could be raised to 25 under newly proposed legislation.

The Suffolk County proposal would make the legal smoking age the highest in the nation. It would raise the age to buy cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products from 21 to 25.

Supporters of the bill pointed to the rise in vaping among young people and said restricting access will save lives.

At a hearing Tuesday, proponents said fewer people would become addicted to tobacco if the age was changed.

Many Suffolk County store owners are opposed to the law, saying it would be ineffective because young people would just driver to Nassau County to buy tobacco products.