Stony Brook delivers LI’s first baby of 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

STONY BROOK, L.I. — Just after midnight, Stony Brook Hospital welcomed Long Island’s first baby of 2021 into the world.

Nesconset couple Nicole and Brian Taylor welcomed a daughter at 12:01 a.m. She weighed seven pounds and one ounce. She was delivered by Charissa Dinobile, MD, Rabale Hasan, MD, Diana Calero Kunda, MD and Ashley Etienne, RN.

“2021 has already brought so much to look forward to,” said Nicole Tahlor.

This is the first child for the new mom and second for the dad, who has another daughter from a previous relationship.

