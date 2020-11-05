Shinnecock Indian Nation camping out to protest tribe’s treatment by New York, town of Southhampton

LONG ISLAND — Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation began an encampment to raise awareness of the economic blight on the reservation.

The protest was spurred, in part, by a 2019 lawsuit brought by New York against the construction of two electronic billboards operated by the Shinnecock Indian Nation. The lawsuit brought the project to a halt.

The protesters plan to camp out until Thanksgiving.

A state spokesperson said they’d continue to work with Shinnecock Indian Nation “on a host of issues they have raised with the Governor’s office.”

