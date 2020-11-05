Shinnecock Indian Nation camping out to protest tribe’s treatment by New York, town of Southhampton

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation began an encampment to raise awareness of the economic blight on the reservation.

The protest was spurred, in part, by a 2019 lawsuit brought by New York against the construction of two electronic billboards operated by the Shinnecock Indian Nation. The lawsuit brought the project to a halt.

The protesters plan to camp out until Thanksgiving.

A state spokesperson said they’d continue to work with Shinnecock Indian Nation “on a host of issues they have raised with the Governor’s office.”