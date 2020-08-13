Shark sightings off Long Beach coast prompts swimming restrictions

A lifeguard monitors the water off Long Beach following a shark sighting on July 27, 2020.

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — Swimming restrictions have been implemented at Hempstead beaches following shark sightings off Long Island Thursday, authorities said.

Swimming has been restricted to knee-deep after shark sightings were reported off the coast of Long Beach, the Town of Hempstead tweeted.

This is the latest in shark sightings off the Long Island waters since July. There have been over a dozen sightings so far this summer.

Following the recent sightings, the Town of Hempstead has created a “lifeguard shark patrol” made up of bay constable ships, jet skis and canoes.

Swimming restrictions are being made on a day-to-day basis after helicopters and boats patrol the shoreline each morning.

Despite the shark sightings, researchers say they are completely normal for this time of year.

Officials reminded beachgoers to always play it safe when they’re in the water. Swimmers should not go too far out, swim at night or enter the water if they are bleeding.

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s Lauren Cook and Andrew Ramos.