Shark sighting closes LI beaches to swimming again, officials say

A lifeguard monitors the water off Long Beach following a shark sighting on July 27, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island — Another shark sighting shut down Long Island beaches Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A “large shark” was spotted by a Town of Hempstead lifeguard, causing officials to put up red flags and call everyone out of the water. It wasn’t immediately clear which beach the shark was seen swimming closest to.

No swimming is allowed at town beaches between Point Lookout Civic Beach and Lido West Town Park, officials said.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin and the Town of Hempstead Lifeguard team at Town Park Point Lookout were expected to hold a news briefing Tuesday evening about the shark sighting.

The sighting is the latest in a string of such incidents in recent weeks.

In response, the Town of Hempstead created a so-called Shark Patrol to closely monitor the waters during swimming hours to ensure the safety of beachgoers.