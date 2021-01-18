Selfie shows retired FDNY firefighter from LI inside Capitol during riot: officials

FREEPORT, Long Island — A retired FDNY firefighter is facing charges in connection with the Capitol riot, officials said Monday.

Thomas Fee, of Freeport, allegedly joined the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while congressional lawmakers certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The insurrection left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Fee texted a selfie from inside the Capitol Rotunda to a friend, who later turned the photo over to federal authorities.

Fee also sent a video from inside the Capitol and texted the friend that he was “at the tip of the spear,” while the insurrection was happening, according to the complaint.

A vehicle owned by Fee was recorded crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge the day before the riot and again the day after, per the complaint.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia filed the complaint with charges, but Fee had not yet been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the FDNY said Fee retired from the department in October 2020 after 22 years of service.

“The department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on [Jan. 6] and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI,” the spokesman said in response to a request for comment on the allegations against Fee.

More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the insurrection, including a Staten Island man who was taken into custody on Monday.

Federal authorities arrested two other men from New York over the weekend, according to the FBI.

One posted a video of himself with his feet propped up on a U.S. senator’s office table. Another wrote “THIS IS ME” on an Instagram photo of rioters attacking Capitol police officers.

