Secret Santa sends gifts to Long Island boy after finding wish list

LONG ISLAND — A Long Island family is determined to thank a mystery Santa.

Melissa Tagarelli’s stepson wrote a letter to Santa Claus. Andrew told Santa he’d “been a good boy this year” and asked for Batman and Captain America toys.

Tagarelli said they had had no idea the letter was missing until they got a on Christmas. According to the package, it was from Santa in the North Pole.

“He found Andrew’s list on the ground and decided to do an amazing thing for us and he sent Andrew a couple of items from his Christmas list,” Tagarelli said.

The family would love to meet the mystery Santa to thank him.

“When I opened that box, it truly felt like the spirit of Christmas was there,” Tagarelli said.

