Search for missing 14-year-old girl on Long Island: police

Karen Cartagena, 14, has been missing since she was last seen at her home in East Meadow, Long Island on Nov. 25, 2020, the Nassau County Police said Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

EAST MEADOW, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island are looking for a teenage girl who went missing just days before Thanksgiving, Nassau County Police said Tuesday.

According to officials, 14-year-old Karen Cartagena was last seen nearly a week ago leaving her home in East Meadow around 9 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The teen’s disappearance was reported to authorities on Monday night.

Police have released the above photo of the girl and described her as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 110 lbs., with brown eyes and blue hair.

Where she was heading and what she was wearing at the time she disappeared were not known.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the missing juvenile to call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.