Search for missing 13-year-old boy in Hempstead, L.I.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island are looking for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Thursday, Nassau County Police said.

According to police, Melvin Suarez was last seen leaving his Hempstead home around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He is also known to go by the nickname “Ginny,” officials said.

The boy is described as having black, blond and brown hair, standing at 4 feet tall and weighing around 90 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

