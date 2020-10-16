Search for missing 13-year-old boy in Hempstead, L.I.

Police are searching for Melvin Suarez, 13, who went missing from his Hempstead, Long Island home on Thursday, Oct. 15, officials said.

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island are looking for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Thursday, Nassau County Police said.

According to police, Melvin Suarez was last seen leaving his Hempstead home around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He is also known to go by the nickname “Ginny,” officials said.

The boy is described as having black, blond and brown hair, standing at 4 feet tall and weighing around 90 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.