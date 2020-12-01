Reward offered in murder of homeless man found dead in Long Island parking lot: police

Long Island

Long Island police offering reward in murder investigation

Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Vincent Kelleher, 60, who was found dead in a Deer Park parking lot on Nov. 16, 2020, according to authorities.

DEER PARK, L.I. — Police on Long Island are offering a cash reward in a murder investigation after a homeless man was found dead in a Suffolk County parking lot in November.

According to police, the body of Vincent Kelleher was found by a passerby around 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, in the back parking lot of a former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on Commack Road in Deerk Park.

Authorities said the area is known to be frequented by the homeless.

According to police, an autopsy determined Kelleher, 60, died from blunt force trauma.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said Tuesday they are offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the man’s killing.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

