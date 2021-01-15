Rescue puppies becoming companion animals for veterans, first responders

Rescue dogs are ready to find their forever homes with first responders and veterans through Paws of War on Long Island.

NESCONSET, N.Y.— Some adorable dogs are finding forever homes with veterans and first responders.

Seven puppies traveled a long way from Kentucky to Paws of War on Long Island.

Last month, the labradors and their mother were rescued from horrid conditions.

They miraculously survived an abandoned house with a caved-in roof, urine and feces-covered floors and the freezing cold.

Rescue group Guardians of Rescue brought the dogs to safety and Paws of War provided them a temporary safe haven and medical care.

Co-founder Robert Misseri said the puppies are recovering and ready to find their forever homes.

Paws of War will place the dogs with deserving folks who could use extra companionship amid difficult times.

Veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD will be paired with their new four-legged best friends.

For more information, click here.