Rep. Thomas Suozzi wins re-election bid for Long Island seat in tight race

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Democratic U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi has survived a tough challenge to win a third term representing a district that includes Long Island’s wealthy north shore. Suozzi defeated Republican George Santos, who ran a strong campaign in his first bid for public office despite a grueling bout with the coronavirus.

Santos had enjoyed a narrow lead earlier in the count, but Suozzi closed the gap and then pulled ahead as absentee ballots were counted.

Santos conceded the race Tuesday.

The Associated Press declared Suozzi the victor Wednesday.

