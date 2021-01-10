Police: Pilot flying solo survives small plane crash in Bethpage

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Update: The town has released incredible video of the crash landing. Watch here or below now.

A pilot flying solo survived a small plane crash on Long Island Sunday, authorities said.

A Nassau County police spokesperson said the crash was reported just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Old Bethpage solid waste disposal plant. Police said it appears that the pilot survived the crash and no one else was on board the plane.

The twin-engine Cessna C421 crashed about 1.5 miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

The pilot reported engine problems, according to the FAA.

Information on injuries to the pilot wasn’t immediately available.