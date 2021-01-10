Police: Pilot flying solo survives small plane crash in Bethpage

Long Island

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Update: The town has released incredible video of the crash landing. Watch here or below now.

A pilot flying solo survived a small plane crash on Long Island Sunday, authorities said.

A Nassau County police spokesperson said the crash was reported just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the Old Bethpage solid waste disposal plant. Police said it appears that the pilot survived the crash and no one else was on board the plane.

The twin-engine Cessna C421 crashed about 1.5 miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

The pilot reported engine problems, according to the FAA.

Information on injuries to the pilot wasn’t immediately available.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LIRR officials: All aboard

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss