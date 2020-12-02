Police find massive crowd partying at rented Long Island home

BROOKHAVEN, NY — Police broke up a massive party at Long Island home after getting calls about an influx of cars and people.

The homeowner who had rented out the property in Brookhaven, New York, notified authorities after seeing the crowd on security cameras.

Authorities went to the gated estate in the early morning hours on Monday and found up to 400 people, a violation of the state’s prohibitions on gatherings during the pandemic.

The house had been rented on Airbnb, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Those at the party when the police arrived were told to leave, and no summonses were issued.