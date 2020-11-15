Pastor critically injured in fall at Long Island church

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BOHEMIA, NY — A pastor was critically injured when he fell at Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Bohemia on Sunday morning, Suffolk County officials said.

Meint Ploegman, 65, fell to the ground as he cleaned gutters, police said. He was found by a church member who called 911 shortly before 11 a.m.

Ploegman was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Detectives asked anyone with information on this incident to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

