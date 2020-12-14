Owner is second man to die from shooting at Long Island deli

Bolivar Rodriguez (inset) died as a result of a shooting at his business Saturday that left another man dead and two men hospitalized in serious condition. (Handout)

COPIAGUE, N.Y. — A Long Island deli owner has died of a brain injury as a result of a shooting at his business Saturday that left another man dead and two men hospitalized in serious condition.

Suffolk County police on Monday announced the death of Bolivar Rodriguez, the 61-year-old owner of the La Vaquita Corp. deli in Copiague.

The owner’s brother, Leo Rodriguez, said the 61-year-old victim was on a ventilator after he was shot. Doctors did final brain scans before removing the deli owner from a ventilator at a Suffolk County hospital.

The deli owner came to the United States from the Dominican Republic in 1977. He owned La Vaquita Corp. deli for 30 years, his brother said. He was married and had two sons, a daughter and two grandsons.

“He was a hard-working man committed to his business,” Leo Rodriguez told PIX11. “He barely took a vacation.”

Forty-seven-year-old Manuel Cruz-Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday. Two others were wounded and remain in the hospital.

On Sunday, police arrested Dionicio Calderon-Oseguera on murder and attempted murder charges. The 62-year-old Copiague man was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer to comment for him.

A GoFundMe was launched for Rodriguez.

