Officer attacked, bitten in Long Island bar: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. — An officer who was helping an injured woman in a Long Island bar was attacked by a friend of the victim, Nassau County police said Sunday.

Officers responded to a call about an injured woman at a bar in Oyster Bay just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

As the officers were helping the woman, a friend of the victim began to punch, kick, headbutt and bite one of the officers, police said.

Celeste Rodriguez, 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested on charges of assault and obstructing governmental administration, according to officials.

It was not clear Sunday if she had an attorney who could speak for her.

