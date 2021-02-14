Nicki Minaj’s father killed by Long Island hit-and-run driver

Long Island

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Nicki Minaj

FILE – Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, in this Monday, May 6, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MINEOLA, NY — The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father’s death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

