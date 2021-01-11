New video: Small plane crash lands in Bethpage; pilot survives

Surveillance video shows the moment a small plane crashed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 10, 2021 in Old Bethpage, Long Island. The pilot, who was flying solo, survived the crash, authorities said.

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. — Shocking new video shows the moment a pilot crash landed a small plane on Long Island Sunday afternoon.

A Nassau County police spokesperson said the crash was reported just after 1 p.m. near the Old Bethpage solid waste disposal plant.

Police said it appeared that the pilot survived the crash and no one else was on board the plane.

The twin-engine Cessna C421 crashed about 1.5 miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

When the small plane left Republic Airport, one of the engines began to malfunction, according to the Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor’s Office.

The 57-year-old pilot attempted to turn around and return to the airport when the second engine failed, and the plane descended.

The small plane, which can hold between six to eight passengers, crashed into a fence about five feet from a concrete embankment, officials said.

The pilot underwent surgery and remains at the hospital in serious condition. He suffered broken bones, according to the Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor’s Office.

The FAA is investigating the Cessna, which was built in 1973.