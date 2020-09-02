Neighbors plant ‘victory garden’ and share harvest with Nassau County community

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASSAU COUNTY, L.I. — Many people have picked up new hobbies and interests during the pandemic times.

Some Nassau County neighbors near East Rockaway are giving new life to a vacant lot.

The 28 North Boulevard lot in Bay Park has been home to a community garden since May.

Louis DeVivo owns the lot. He was inspired by the “victory gardens” from the 1940s and his stepfather who was a World War Two veteran.

“As soon as I started to show up, people stopped and said what’s going on and it manifested like that,” he said.

Neighbors and friends help maintain the planters. People drop off supplies and new crops.

On the weekend, they distribute the harvest to people who stop by.