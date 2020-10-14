Nassau County shares advice for fun, safe Halloween

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASSAU COUNTY — This year, Halloween falls on a Saturday. That means you’ll have some time to get over your sugar rush. But with the pandemic still a major concern, the celebration won’t be like past years.

Stew Leonard’s in East Meadow, Long Island, though, is looking to change that. It’s making sure that families on Long Island are able to celebrate the occasion with lots of spooky fun during these tough times.

The grocery store turned part of its parking lot into an outdoor haunted house, complete ghosts, witches and other creepy creatures, and smoke to get the mood just right.

Nassau County Executivee Laura Curran said this holiday is all about keeping our communities, families and children safe. Making tweaks to our usual celebration will be key to staying safe.

Curren urged Long Islanders to follow the CDC guidelines. That includes practicing social distancing by setting up a grab-and-go candy station outside of your house to make it safe for trick or treaters.

Wash hands for at least 20 secs with soap and water before preparing each bag.

Also, avoid wearing a costume mask over your mask. Doing so, will make it hard to breathe.

Finally, as always, avoid large indoor and outdoor gatherings.

You can find more details by visiting the CDC website.