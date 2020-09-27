Multiple businesses damaged in morning LI structure fire

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLORAL PARK, L.I. — Multiple businesses were damaged in an early morning structure fire on Long Island Sunday, fire officials said.

The call came in at 6:30 a.m. for a blaze that began on Covert Avenue in Floral Park in Nassau County. Multiple stores caught fire and were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported. The fire is still under investigation.