Multi-vehicle crash on LIE causes heavy traffic, delays

A multi-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway near exit 37 caused major traffic and delays.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Motorists should expect traffic and delays on the Long Island Expressway following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

AIR11 was over the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck, a tractor-trailer and what appeared to be a trash hauler on the westbound lane around exit 37 near Willis Avenue.

The box truck and tractor-trailer had damage on one side of the vehicle and there was debris on the highway.

Two lanes remain blocked and delays stretch to at least seven miles as cleanup continues.

The cause of the crash was not immediately disclosed.

