Movie theaters reopen on Long Island

LONG ISLAND — While NYC cinemas remain in the dark, Long Island Movie theaters are joining the list of reopenings today.

But the experience will be a lot different than what we’re used to. There are new safety protocols being adopted by movie chains.

National Association of Theatre Owners CEO, John Fithian came up with a CinemaSafe program. It’s an alliance of more than 360 companies representing over 3,000 locations and 33,000 screens nationwide. Their mission is to maintain the health and safety of movie guests and employees.

When it comes to safety measures, some of the things will remain the same like contactless ticket payment. But now there’s also no contact concessions. Air filtration systems must be in working order.

Masks should always be worn, except while eating or drinking. Theaters are also operating at reduced capacity, and physical distance must always be maintained. But that rule doesn’t apply for members of the same household.

You can find a complete list of CinemaSafe Health & Safety Guidelines visit their website