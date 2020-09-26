Mother, 3 young children injured in DWI crash on LI: police

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after an alleged drunken driving crash that injured a woman and her three young children in Farmingdale, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

Chris Montpetit was driving a 2018 Jeep northbound on County Route 83, near South Bicycle Path, just after 5 p.m. Friday when he slammed into the back of a 2015 Honda that had become disabled in the right lane, police said.

The driver of the Honda, 31-year-old Erika Bautista, and two of her daughters, ages 8 and 4, were seriously injured in the crash, according to police. A third child in the vehicle, Bautista’s 10-year-old daughter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All four victims were rushed to area hospitals for treatment.

Montpetit, 36, of Shirley, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, police said. He is expected to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip,

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553. All calls are confidential.

