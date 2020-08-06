Mother, 2-year-old son seriously injured in head-on collision on Long Island: police

The scene after a car and SUV collided head-on on Old Country Road in Mineola on Long Island, Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, 2020, according to police.

MINEOLA, L.I. — A mother and her toddler son were both seriously injured when their car collided with an SUV Wednesday evening on Long Island, authorities said.

According to police, the 29-year-old woman was driving with her 2-year-old son in a Nissan, heading east on Old Country Road, near Wisteria Avenue in Mineola, when around 6 p.m. she collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee traveling in the opposite direction.

The mom and son both suffered extensive, traumatic injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Cops said a 28-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the SUV and suffered only minor injuries.

According to the Garden City Fire Department on Instagram, there was a car fire as a result of the crash.

A third vehicle involved, a Chevrolet being driven by a 41-year-old man, was also struck as a result of the collision, police said.

That third vehicle also contained three passengers; a 35-year-old woman and two girls, ages six and three, authorities said.

According to authorities, the man driving the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries but luckily nobody else in his car was injured.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.