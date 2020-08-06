Tens of thousands of customers still without power on Long Island

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Power was still out for more than 200,000 PSEG Long Island customers on Thursday evening after Tropical Storm Isaias slammed the region two days earlier, according to their outage map.

During the storm, about 420,000 customers lost power, but crews have spent hours each day since working to restore electricity. The utility estimated 85 percent of its customers would have power by the end of the day Friday and everyone else by would have it back by Saturday.

Some work has been stalled by downed trees entangled with power lines. Department of Public Works employees cannot remove the trees until electrical workers disconnect the power lines.

Great Neck resident Barbara Schulman wants her power back on, but she said people just need to be patient because PSEG workers are doing the best they can do.

“Everyone wants their power on today,” she said. “Too many people want it on today.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo directed an investigation into the various utilities serving the state and the response to Isaias.

PSEG Long Island vowed to do better when it comes to communication with customers.

