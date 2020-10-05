Mom drives drunk with kids in SUV, crashes into Long Island home: Police

Police arrested a mother after she allegedly drove drunk with her young children in the vehicle and struck a Long Island home Sunday night, Oct. 4, 2020.

BRENTWOOD, N.Y.— Police arrested a mother after she allegedly drove drunk with her young children in the vehicle and struck a Long Island home Sunday night.

Ashley Thomas-Smith, 34, was taken into custody and faces charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 or younger and three counts of child endangerment, police said.

Thomas-Smith lost control of her 2004 Lincoln Navigator as she drove west on Blue Jay Drive in Brentwood with her three daughters; she crashed through a house before coming to a stop on a neighboring lawn around 6:40 p.m., according to police.

Officers arrived and determined Thomas-Smith was intoxicated, police said.

She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Her daughters, ages 4, 5 and 8, were not injured and were released to the custody of their father at the hospital, police said.

The Town of Islip Building Inspector was called to assess the structural damage of the house, which the homeowner told PIX11 was used as a day care center.

