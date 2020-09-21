Mini horses visit health care heroes at Long Island hospital

by: Keith Lopez

LONG ISLAND— Mini horses visited health care workers at Katz Women’s Hospital as an expression of gratitude toward the overtaxed medical staff.

HorseAbility, a Long Island organization, brought the horses to the hospital for the visit. Normally, the horses work with people with special needs, but the team at HorseAbility felt health care workers battling COVID-19 could use some time with the horses.

PIX11’s Keith Lopez was on scene for the visit.

