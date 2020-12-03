Marine Toys for Tots Foundation provides hope to disadvantaged children at Christmas

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — With the holiday season upon us, organizers are gearing up for one of the country’s largest toy drives this weekend. With the pandemic still top of mind and the coronavirus-induced recession still occurring, the need for toys is especially high.

Thursday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran joined organizers to announce the upcoming toys for tots drive at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale.

“The mission for Toys for Tots is more important than ever: making sure that children get the proper holiday experience and gifts, bringing a smile to their face, making them happy, [and] also giving them a sense of normalcy” Curran said at the press conference.

A sense of normalcy is what many are craving this holiday season. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has a plan to do just that.

It’s one of America’s largest toy drives. The massive Long Island collection event started 10 years ago and has been quite successful.

Last year, they collected 55,000 toys, the largest daily contribution in the United States.

So far, donations this year are down about 50% percent due to the pandemic. Despite the decline, organizers say they’re optimistic.

But this year’s drive will be a little different this year. The event will be transformed into a drive-through with mandated COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

New, unwrapped toys will be collected on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum. From there, the donations are then sent to a warehouse, then sorted, and later given to those in need.