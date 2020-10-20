Man with knife shot by cop on Long Island after 911 call for domestic dispute: police

CORAM, L.I. — A Brooklyn man was killed in a police officer-involved shooting on Long Island Monday evening, according to police.

It all started when Suffolk County officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to a 911 call for a violent domestic dispute at a residence at the Fairfield Townhouses at Coram, located on Towne Woods Road, authorities said.

According to police, a woman had reported that her intoxicated ex-boyfriend refused to leave her apartment.

When officers arrived, the woman opened her garage to allow them to enter, officials said.

A cop entered the garage and came across the 46-year-old man armed with a knife , who began approaching the officer, police said.

Authorities said the officer instructed the man to drop the knife, but when he did not comply the officer began to back out of the garage and into the street.

The cop continued to tell the man to put down his weapon but he kept moving forward with the knife, closing in on the officer, police said.

According to police, the officer was eventually forced to fire his weapon, striking the armed man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Paul Sulkowski of Brooklyn.

Suffolk County Police said Homicide Squad detectives were investigating the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

