Man sought in assault, attempted robbery of woman in Cedarhurst: police

A sketch of a man wanted in connection with an assault and attempted robbery in Cedarhurst, New York, on Aug. 6, 2020.

CEDARHURST,N.Y. — A sketch was released on Friday of a man who sexually assaulted a woman during an attempted robbery in Cedarhurst earlier this week, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The 32-year-old victim was walking west on Broadway, near Adelberg Lane, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the suspect grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, police said.

The man demanded money from the woman, and assaulted her after she said she didn’t have any, according to police.

A witness driving east on Broadway honked her horn, which caused the man to run off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.