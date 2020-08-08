Man sought in assault, attempted robbery of woman in Cedarhurst: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
long island assault attempted robbery

A sketch of a man wanted in connection with an assault and attempted robbery in Cedarhurst, New York, on Aug. 6, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CEDARHURST,N.Y. — A sketch was released on Friday of a man who sexually assaulted a woman during an attempted robbery in Cedarhurst earlier this week, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The 32-year-old victim was walking west on Broadway, near Adelberg Lane, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the suspect grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, police said.

The man demanded money from the woman, and assaulted her after she said she didn’t have any, according to police.

A witness driving east on Broadway honked her horn, which caused the man to run off, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Thomas Valva's mother claims ex-cop dad trafficked their sons

Truck slams into Levittown bus stop

About-face in murder trial brings out bad blood

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss