Man seriously hurt when struck by pickup truck in Long Island hit-and-run: police

Long Island

CENTEREACH, L.I. — A Long Island man was seriously injured when a vehicle struck him in a restaurant parking lot and sped off Sunday night, according to Suffolk County police.

Authorities said Gary Harnig, 48, was standing in the parking lot of Jack McCarthy’s Pub, on Middle Country Road in Centereach, when he was hit by a pickup truck around 10 p.m.

Police said the white pickup truck sped off and fled the scene after striking the man, heading southbound on Lake Grove Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, officials said.

Police have not released any video or images from the incident or of the vehicle they are looking for.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

